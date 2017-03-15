Catholic World News

Worker layoffs can be ‘very grave sin,’ Pope says

March 15, 2017

During his weekly public audience on March 15, Pope Francis said that employers who lay off workers may be guilty of a “very grave sin.”

The Pope made that statement as he recognized a group of employers from the “Sky Italy” television network who were in attendance at his Wednesday audience. Sky Italy has recently announced plans to downsize and restructure its operations; the company forcing 300 workers to relocate from Rome to Milan. In his remarks to the workers the Pope said that he hoped the company could find a way to show “respect for the rights of all, especially for families.”

The Pontiff said: “He who shuts factories and closes companies as a result of economic operations and unclear negotiations, depriving men and women from work, commits a very grave sin.”

