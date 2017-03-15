Worker layoffs can be ‘very grave sin,’ Pope says
March 15, 2017
During his weekly public audience on March 15, Pope Francis said that employers who lay off workers may be guilty of a “very grave sin.”
The Pope made that statement as he recognized a group of employers from the “Sky Italy” television network who were in attendance at his Wednesday audience. Sky Italy has recently announced plans to downsize and restructure its operations; the company forcing 300 workers to relocate from Rome to Milan. In his remarks to the workers the Pope said that he hoped the company could find a way to show “respect for the rights of all, especially for families.”
The Pontiff said: “He who shuts factories and closes companies as a result of economic operations and unclear negotiations, depriving men and women from work, commits a very grave sin.”
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: ALC -
Mar. 15, 2017 4:36 PM ET USA
I am just baffled by this Pope. He spends more time talking about things that are really out of his area instead of taking care of the Church. If he would pay attention to the chaos that has been created in the Church by his own actions or inaction instead of everything else, we would be better off. He is supposed to be an expert in ecclesiastical matters, not global warming, immigration, and laying off workers.
-
Posted by: Gil125 -
Mar. 15, 2017 3:30 PM ET USA
I don't know. Who is he to judge?