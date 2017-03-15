Catholic World News

UK: prelate welcomes government guidance on end-of-life care

March 15, 2017

An English bishop who represents the bishops’ conference in pro-life matters has praised the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s new guidance on the care of dying adults in the last days of life.

“We welcome this sensitive, respectful, person-centered approach by NICE and the way spiritual and religious needs of people have been recognized as being of equal importance to other aspects of a person’s care,” said Bishop John Sherrington.

