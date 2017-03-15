Catholic World News

Federal court: 1964 Civil Rights Act does not bar discrimination on basis of sexual orientation

March 15, 2017

A US circuit court in Georgia has ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of sex, does not by that fact prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

In November 2016, a federal district court in Pennsylvania reached a different conclusion in a similar case. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has argued that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a kind of sex discrimination.

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Mar. 15, 2017 9:40 AM ET USA

    To recognize a psychological condition that can be treated by spiritual care and by health care cannot be equated to a physical distinction designed by the Creator to impose differences in sex which allow a complementarity required for the integrity of the design. The ends of the distinction between male and female physicality are spelled out clearly in Genesis: helpmate, "cleave to," identity in flesh and in spirit, responsibility (one for the other). Illness does not qualify as a created end.

