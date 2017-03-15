Federal court: 1964 Civil Rights Act does not bar discrimination on basis of sexual orientation
March 15, 2017
A US circuit court in Georgia has ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination in employment on the basis of sex, does not by that fact prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
In November 2016, a federal district court in Pennsylvania reached a different conclusion in a similar case. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has argued that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a kind of sex discrimination.
References:
- 11th Circuit: Title VII Does Not Bar Sexual Orientation Discrimination (Religion Clause)
- Federal court: 1964 Civil Rights Act bars discrimination on basis of sexual orientation (CWN, 11/16/16)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Mar. 15, 2017 9:40 AM ET USA
To recognize a psychological condition that can be treated by spiritual care and by health care cannot be equated to a physical distinction designed by the Creator to impose differences in sex which allow a complementarity required for the integrity of the design. The ends of the distinction between male and female physicality are spelled out clearly in Genesis: helpmate, "cleave to," identity in flesh and in spirit, responsibility (one for the other). Illness does not qualify as a created end.