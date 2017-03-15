Catholic World News

Attack on church in Luxembourg

March 15, 2017

The parish in Bettembourg, Luxembourg, sustained serious damage after someone vandalized and set fire to its interior.

“It was like a bomb struck,” said Father Edmond Ries. “Statues were pushed from their pedestals, a lecture table was broken, the microphone system was damaged, the speakers were torn from their places, even a Mary statue standing at a height of four meters was thrown from its base and is heavily damaged.”

The nation of 583,000 is 87% Catholic.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!