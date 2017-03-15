Catholic World News

Campaign to end Mass on Spanish public TV

March 15, 2017

Podemos, a leftist political party that is Spain’s third largest, seeks to eliminate the broadcast of Sunday Mass on Spanish public television.

The Mass attracts 303,000 weekly viewers—three times the typical program shown on the La 2 station, which broadcasts secular programming as well as Protestant, Jewish, and Muslim shows. A spokesman for the effort to remove the Mass said that he did not oppose religious programming per se, but the broadcast of religious rituals on state-funded television.

