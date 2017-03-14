Catholic World News

Catholic parish in Ankara, Turkey, will host Orthodox liturgies

March 14, 2017

A Catholic parish in Ankara, Turkey, has invited the local Orthodox community to celebrate the Divine Liturgy in the church, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has announced.

Archimandrite Vissarion of the (Orthodox) Ecumenical Patriarchate will lead Orthodox liturgical celebrations once a month in the church of St. Therese of the Child Jesus. Although the Ecumenical Patriarchate has its headquarters in Istanbul (Constantinople), the Orthodox faithful in Ankara, Turkey’s capital city, had been worshipping in embassy buildings.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!