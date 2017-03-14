Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia wants ‘broadest possible agreement’ on Italian living-will legislation

March 14, 2017

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, has applauded the introduction of legislation that would allow for living wills in Italy.

The legislation, introduced in the Italian parliament on March 13, would allow individuals to register their own preferences regarding treatment in case of terminal illness. The proposal would allow for DNR (do-not-resuscitate) orders and establish guidelines for limiting treatment and the artificial provision of nutrition and hydration.

Saying that the bill had “nothing to do with euthanasia or assisted suicide,” but merely provided against “excessive” treatment, Archbishop Paglia said that he hopes for “the broadest possible agreement in parliament” in support of the measure.

