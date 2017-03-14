Catholic World News

Church is only hope for many in South Sudan

March 14, 2017

The Catholic Church is the “only functioning insitution in civil society” in South Sudan, Neil Corkery, the president of the Sudan Relief Fund, told the Catholic News Agency.

Corkery reported that 4.5 million people, representing nearly half of the African country’s population, face food shortages, and that figure is likely to rise during the summer. Persistent conflict has interfered with food production and distribution, and about 2.5 million people have been driven from their homes.

Particularly in “the remotest parts of the country,” Corkery said, the Catholic Church is the only institution that offers any hope of providing for the desperate residents.

