British Parliament advances bill to liberalize abortion law
March 14, 2017
Legislation that would liberalize England’s abortion law passed a first test in the House of Commons.
In a relatively close vote (174- 142), lawmakers advanced the Reproductive Health Bill, which eliminates all restrictions on abortion during the first 28 weeks of pregnancy.
