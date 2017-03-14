Catholic World News

Alberta: proposal to end funding for independent Catholic schools

March 14, 2017

A coalition of teachers and public-workers’ unions in the Canadian province of Alberta is calling for an end to public funding of independent schools—most of them Catholic.

The coalition’s leaders argue that the public support given to independent schools—which educate about 34,000 students in the province—detract from the funds available to support the public-school system.

