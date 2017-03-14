Catholic World News

Parish desecrated in Argentina

March 14, 2017

Two men entered an Argentine parish’s perpetual adoration chapel on March 10, smashed through protective glass with a mallet, and stole a monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament, according to ACI Prensa.

The incident took place at Sacred Heart Parishin City Bell as a 70-year-old woman was adoring the Blessed Sacrament.

The archbishop of La Plata condemned the desecration, and a Mass of reparation was offered the following day.

In a related story, Bishop José Carlos Tissera of Quilmes revealed that a parish in his diocese had been torched on March 10. Two masked men threw Molotov cocktails into the church of St. John the Baptist just as parishioners were leaving Mass. Although the fires were quickly extinguished, the bishop said that major damage was done to the interior of the church building.

The incident in Quilmes was believed to be related to a series of attacks on Catholic churches in Argentina that had taken place on March 8, International Woman’s Day.

