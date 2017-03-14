Catholic World News

Pope Francis: contemplate the ‘two faces of Jesus,’ crucified and transfigured

March 14, 2017

Pope Francis visited the Roman parish of St. Magdalene of Canossa on the afternoon of March 12. After hearing confessions and meeting with local priests and various groups of parishioners, he celebrated Mass.

In his extemporaneous homily, the Pope preached that “Jesus was made sin, He was made God’s malediction for us: in the Passion the blessed Son became the accursed, because He took our sins upon Himself. Let us think of this—so much love! So much love!”

“And let us think also of the beauty of the transfigured face of Jesus that we will see in heaven,” he continued. “And may this contemplation of the two faces of Jesus—the transfigured and the one made sin, accursed—encourage us to go ahead on the path of life, on the path of Christian life.”

