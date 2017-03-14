Catholic World News

Anglican Evensong in St. Peter’s Basilica

March 14, 2017

Two weeks after Pope Francis visited an Anglican parish in Rome, Anglican Evensong was celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica for the first time on March 13.

The music was sung by the choir of Merton College, Oxford.

“The daily prayer of the Church is something which unites us, it goes back to our common Benedictine roots, and we in the English Church owe much to the Benedictine mission sent by Pope Gregory,” said Rt. Rev. David Hamid of the Anglican Diocese of Europe.

  • Posted by: feedback - Mar. 14, 2017 8:42 AM ET USA

    A Kumbaya event, even inside St. Peter’s Basilica, does not rectify major obstacles in the Catholic-Anglican ecumenical efforts. The Anglicans keep adding new obstacles by ordinations of women and active homosexuals "priests" and "bishops." Now it is not a time for Kumbaya.

