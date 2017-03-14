Catholic World News

Catholic Charities USA: GOP healthcare legislation needs to be improved

March 14, 2017

Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, said in a letter to members of Congress that the American Health Care Act, proposed by House GOP members, has significant shortcomings.

“The American Health Care Act makes commendable efforts to protect the unborn and provide greater flexibility for States,” she said in a recent letter. “However, capping federal support for the Medicaid program risks major reductions in health care coverage for over 70 million poor and vulnerable people and undermines access to life-saving health care coverage.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!