Mosul: Catholic parish became office for ISIS authorities

March 14, 2017

Iraqi forces liberated a neighborhood of Mosul and found that the Islamic State turned a Chaldean Catholic parish into an office from which it issued instructions to the population.

“Not a single symbol of Christianity has survived in the building,” an Arab daily reported. “Only the grey marble altar remains.”

