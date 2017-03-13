Catholic World News

Canadian bishops rip premier’s plan to fund abortion overseas

March 13, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Canada have denounced a proposal by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to spend $650 million to “address gaps in sexual and reproductive health and rights in the world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities.”

In an open letter to Trubeau, Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, Ontario, the president of the Canadian bishops’ conference, noted that the government has indicated that the funds will be used largely to campaign for legal abortion. A government backgrounder on the proposal said that priority would be given to dismantling “judicial and legal barries to the fulfillment of sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

“Such a policy is a reprehensible example of Western cultural imperialism and an attempt to impose misplaced but so-called Canadian ‘values’ on other nations and peoples,” Bishop Crosby wrote. “It exploits women when they are most in need of care and support, and tragically subverts true prenatal health care.”

