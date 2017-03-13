Catholic World News

St. Patrick added to Russian Orthodox calendar

March 13, 2017

The Russian Orthodox Church has added St. Patrick to its liturgical calendar.

The patron saint of Ireland was one of 15 saints newly added to the Russian Orthodox calendar. All of these newly recognized saints lived in Europe before the Great Schism; Orthodox scholars cited substantial evidence that the saints had been venerated by the Orthodox faithful living in western Europe.



