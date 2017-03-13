Catholic World News

Pope asks priests to recommend candidates to become Vicar of Rome

March 13, 2017

Pope Francis has asked the priests of the Rome diocese to suggest candidates to replace Cardinal Agostino Vallini, the current Vicar of Rome.

Cardinal Vallini, who handles the administration of the Rome diocese for the Pope, is approaching his 77th birthday and overdue for retirement. During a March 10 meeting with the clergy of the diocese, the Holy Father said that recommendations should be sent in by April 12.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!