Myanmar approves diplomatic relations with Vatican

March 13, 2017

Myanmar’s parliament has approved a proposal to establish formal diplomatic relations with the Holy See.

The vote on March 10 confirmed the government’s decision to open diplomatic ties with the Vatican and with six other countries.

Archbishop Paul Tsang in-Nam, the apostolic delegate to Myanmar, had made a proposal last month for the establishment of diplomatic relations. He and Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon met with Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s chief executive, to advance the proposal.

