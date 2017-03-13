Catholic World News

Rabbi says Pope’s homilies could threaten Catholic-Jewish relations

March 13, 2017

An Italian rabbi has raised a protest against the topic of a conference to be held by the Italian Bibilical Association: “Israel, people of a jealous God. Consistencies and ambiguities of an elitist religion.”

Rabbi Giuseppe Laras said that the conference topic—which had been approved by the Italian bishops’ conference—reflected the influence of Marcionism. (Marcionism, a heresy that arose in the 2nd century, rejected the Old Testament and claimed that the stern God of the Hebrews was not the merciful God of the New Testament.)

Rabbi Laras went on to lament that Pope Francis has frequently emphasized the same ideas. He suggested that the Pope’s frequent denunciations of “Pharisees” and “doctors of the law” could cause a step backward in relations between the Catholic Church and Jews.

“I know very well that the official documents of the Catholic Church are thoguht to have reached points of no return,” the rabbi said. “What a shame that they should be contradicted on a daily basis by the homilies of the Pontiff.”

