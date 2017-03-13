Catholic World News

Argentina: anti-Catholic protests, attacks on Women’s Day

March 13, 2017

Protestors in Argentina marched outside cathedrals on International Women’s Day (March 8).

In Tucuman, several women pretended to perform an abortion on a woman dressed as the Blessed Virgin Mary, with “what looks like blood and baby parts coming out from under the woman’s dress,” according to a Crux report.

Archbishop Alfredo Horacio Zecca condemned the attack on “the person and image of the Most Holy Virgin Mary, Mother of God, and also the faith of the Catholics of Tucuman.”

In Bahia Blanca, protestors defaced the cathedral with pro-abortion and anti-Catholic slogans.In Buenos Aires, a few dozen women were arrested as they attacked barriers outside the cathedral. They violently attacked a young man with a Vatican flag outside the cathedral and chanted, “The only church that illuminates is one that is burning.”

