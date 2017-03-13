Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of fire in Guatemala

March 13, 2017

Following his March 12 Angelus address, Pope Francis prayed for victims of a fire at a youth home in Guatemala.

At least 35 people died in the fire, according to Vatican Radio.

“I express my closeness to the people of Guatemala, who are living in mourning over the grave and sad fire that broke out inside the Casa Refugio Virgen de la Asunción, causing deaths and injuries among the girls who lived there,” the Pope said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “May the Lord receive their souls, heal the wounded, console their grieving families and the whole nation.”

“I also pray and ask you to pray with me for all the girls and boys who are victims of violence, abuse, exploitation and war,” he added. “This is a plague, this is a hidden scream that should be heard by all of us and that we cannot continue to pretend not to hear and to see.”

