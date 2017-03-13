Canadian study links theological orthodoxy, church growth
March 13, 2017
A recent study of 22 Protestant bodies in Ontario linked theological orthodoxy and church growth.
“The theological conservatism of both attendees and clergy emerged as important factors in predicting church growth,” the study’s authors found.
Coauthor Kevin Flatt of Redeemer University College in Ontario told Catholic World Report:
In this context, “conservative” or “orthodox” means a high view of the reliability of the Bible, a stronger conviction of the unique value of Christianity compared to other religions and philosophies, and a closer adherence to traditional core Christian beliefs, such as the resurrection of Jesus.
References:
- Theological Orthodoxy, Church Growth, and Church Decline: Observations from Canada (Catholic World Report)
- Theology Matters: Comparing the Traits of Growing and Declining Mainline Protestant Church Attendees and Clergy (Review of Religious Research)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: rpp -
Mar. 13, 2017 5:57 PM ET USA
Yes! This is abundantly true. Look at the Catholic since the Vatican II "reforms". Also, a look at the Episcopal Church can give you another indication, especially when comparing US and English congregations with the much more orthodox African congregations.