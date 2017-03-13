Catholic World News

Canadian study links theological orthodoxy, church growth

March 13, 2017

A recent study of 22 Protestant bodies in Ontario linked theological orthodoxy and church growth.

“The theological conservatism of both attendees and clergy emerged as important factors in predicting church growth,” the study’s authors found.

Coauthor Kevin Flatt of Redeemer University College in Ontario told Catholic World Report:

In this context, “conservative” or “orthodox” means a high view of the reliability of the Bible, a stronger conviction of the unique value of Christianity compared to other religions and philosophies, and a closer adherence to traditional core Christian beliefs, such as the resurrection of Jesus.

