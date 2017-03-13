Catholic World News
Papal preacher begins Lenten sermons on the Holy Spirit
March 13, 2017
Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the Capuchin Franciscan friar who has served as preacher to the papal household since 1980, preached a Lenten sermon on March 10 entitled “The Holy Spirit Leads Us into the Mystery of the Lordship of Christ.”
Father Cantalamessa is scheduled to preach five Friday Lenten sermons to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia. The sermons’ overarching theme is “No one can say, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ except by the Holy Spirit” (1 Cor. 12:3).
