Catholic World News

Newark’s Cardinal Tobin leads pleas for immigrant facing deportation

March 10, 2017

Newark’s Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, joined dozens of local clergy in a March 10 demonstration in favor of a local man facing deportation.

At a deportation hearing, Catalino Guerrero was given a 60-day stay. Lawyers have filed a petition for a 6-month extension on his behalf.

A native of Mexico, Guerrero arrived in the US illegally in 1991 and worked steadily since that time, his advocates said. He has applied for a work permit, but it was not granted because he did not fill out the form properly.

After the hearing, Guerrero and his family walked to Grace Episcopal Church to pray in thanksgiving for the reprieve.

