Lenten Exercises concluded, Pope and Curial leader return to Vatican

March 10, 2017

Pope Francis and the leaders of the Roman Curia returned to the Vatican on March 10, having concluded their Lenten Retreat.

Upon his return to Rome, the Pontiff celebrated Mass for Syria, and send a gift of €100,000 ($107,000) to the suffering community of Aleppo.

At the end of the Lenten Retreat, the Pope offered a few words of thanks to Father Giulio Michelini, who had preached the spiritual exercises, held outside Rome in the town of Ariccia.

“I wish to thank you for the good you wished to do for us, and for the good you have done,” the Pope said. He thanked him for being direct, “without artifice,” in his approach, and for having prepared carefully for the week. The Holy Father remarked that during a retreat, even a small word can touch someone; “the Lord gives the right word to each of us.”

