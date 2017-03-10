Catholic World News

Pope to visit Colombia in September

March 10, 2017

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will visit Colombia in September.

The March 10 announcement does not provide details for the trip, except to say that it will take place September 6 to 11, and include stops in the cities of Bogota, Medellin, Cartagena, and Villavicencio.

Pope Francis has indicated in the past that he wanted to visit Colombia, but only after the conclusion of a peace accord that would end the country’s long civil war. The country’s lawmakers approved a pact, offering amnesty to FARC rebels, in December.

Pope Francis has made three trips to the Western hemisphere among the 17 international voyages of his pontificate, and has plans for another visit to Brazil this year. Oddly, although he has already made visits to Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Cuba, and Mexico, he has not scheduled a stop in his native Argentina.

