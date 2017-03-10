Catholic World News

Cardinal laments legal threat to tribal farmers

March 10, 2017

Cardinal Telesphore Toppo of Ranchi, India, lamented a proposed change in law that would threaten tribal farmers’ ownership of their land.

“The life of our people is linked inextricably with the forest, land and natural resources that have sustained us for generations,” he told AsiaNews. “Our tribal and poor people are in danger of losing the small property that they have at the expense of industrial, commercial and government projects.”

