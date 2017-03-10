Catholic World News

Prelate decries hate crimes against Indian nationals in US

March 10, 2017

The archbishop of Delhi, India, decried attacks on Indian nationals in the United States.

“The news reports of increasing attacks on Indian nationals in the United States are of great concern for me as well as to every citizen of this country,” said Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi. “I appeal to both the governments to take immediate steps to put an end to such hate crimes and create an atmosphere of mutual respect and foster a culture of tolerance and social harmony.”

  • Posted by: feedback - Today 7:59 AM ET USA

    The victim was an Indian Sikh. Sikhs are always wearing in public turbans completely covering their hair, which, very sadly, ignorant assailants associate with radical Islam and with Islamic terrorism. Numerous attacks on Sikhs were reported immediately following 9/11.

