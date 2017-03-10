Prelate decries hate crimes against Indian nationals in US
March 10, 2017
The archbishop of Delhi, India, decried attacks on Indian nationals in the United States.
“The news reports of increasing attacks on Indian nationals in the United States are of great concern for me as well as to every citizen of this country,” said Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi. “I appeal to both the governments to take immediate steps to put an end to such hate crimes and create an atmosphere of mutual respect and foster a culture of tolerance and social harmony.”
References:
- Delhi archbishop calls on India, US, UN to end hate crime (Times of India)
- An Indian immigrant is murdered in Kansas. It’s part of a spike in hate crimes against South Asians (Washington Post)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:59 AM ET USA
The victim was an Indian Sikh. Sikhs are always wearing in public turbans completely covering their hair, which, very sadly, ignorant assailants associate with radical Islam and with Islamic terrorism. Numerous attacks on Sikhs were reported immediately following 9/11.