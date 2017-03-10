Catholic World News

Prelates call on US, Europe to be more generous to refugees

March 10, 2017

At a March 9 Vatican press conference, Cardinal Roger Mahony and Archbishop Silvano Tomasi called upon the US and Europe to be “far more generous” to migrants and refugees.

Cardinal Mahony is the retired archbishop of Los Angeles; Archbishop Tomasi is the retired permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in Geneva. The two prelates had visited refugee camps in four nations.

“The invasion of Iraq in 2003 by the United States in a sense created the earthquake that upset the Middle East,” said Cardinal Mahony. “Then 2008 and [200]9, when the US administration abruptly abandoned Iraq and let everything disintegrate into chaos only gave birth to ISIS, so we all have a responsibility.”

