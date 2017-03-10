Catholic World News

Malta archbishop calls for revitalized faith in European unity

March 10, 2017

The nation of Malta’s six-month term leading the Presidency of the Council of the European Union is an “opportunity to give a strong impetus to revitalize faith in the European Project,” according to Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

“The Catholic Church and European Christian Churches (CEC) urge the EU to return to the values of the EU founding fathers by solving common problems together building on their shared history, and to consider the European project as more than just a common market,” the Maltese archbishop said in comments published in the March newsletter of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community.

