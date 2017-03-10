Catholic World News

Jesuit general calls for new ecclesiology to promote women’s inclusion

March 10, 2017

Father Arturo Sosa Abascal, the superior general of the Society of Jesus, said on March 8 that “the fullness of women’s participation in the Church has not yet arrived.”

According to the National Catholic Reporter, Father Sosa called for a new ecclesiology that would “push the Church to become the People of God as we proclaimed [in] the Second Vatican Council.”

