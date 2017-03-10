Catholic World News

Patriarch calls for redrafting of Iraqi constitution

March 10, 2017

The head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, called for the construction of “a modern national, constitutional and democratic Iraq.”

Speaking at the American University of Iraq Sulaimani, Patriarch Louis Raphael I Sako said that “we need to redraft the constitution and laws in a way that the hearts and minds should be open to ‘a full citizenship for all’ that guarantees the freedom of expression and belief and assures a complete respect for the dignity of all citizens.” The present Iraqi constitution was drafted in 2005, two years after the US invasion.

