Bishops warn of ‘unraveling and chaos’ in Democratic Republic of Congo

March 09, 2017

Mounting political violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) threatens the country with “unraveling and chaos,” the country’s Catholic bishops have warned.

The DRC bishops, concluding their annual meeting, issued a statement placing responsibility for the bloodshed on both President Joseph Kabila and his political rivals. They criticized both sides for failing to observe the terms of a peace agreement that had been signed at the end of December 2016, calling for presidential elections this year.

The bishops, who helped to broker the peace agreement, said that they are acting only as mediators, taking no partisan positions. Nevertheless, they observed, Church institutions have been targeted in the latest round of violence, indicating resentments against the bishops’ role in the accord.

