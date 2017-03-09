Catholic World News

Jesuit general: Trump immigration policies violate American, Christian values

March 09, 2017

President Donald Trump’s plans to stop illegal immigration into the US are “against the roots of American society, and let’s say, humanity,” according to the superior general of the Jesuit order.

Father Arturo Sosa told the ANSA news agency that Trump’s policies violate “the values of the Americans and of Christians.”

In Europe, too, a policy of building walls to bar immigrants is “inhumane,” the Jesuit leader said. He argued that barriers are also useless, since desperate immigrants find ways to enter countries despite security measures—“there are so many holes in any wall you put up.”

Father Sosa went on to tell ANSA that “trying to identify Islam with terrorism is madness.”

