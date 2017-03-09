Jesuit general: Trump immigration policies violate American, Christian values
March 09, 2017
President Donald Trump’s plans to stop illegal immigration into the US are “against the roots of American society, and let’s say, humanity,” according to the superior general of the Jesuit order.
Father Arturo Sosa told the ANSA news agency that Trump’s policies violate “the values of the Americans and of Christians.”
In Europe, too, a policy of building walls to bar immigrants is “inhumane,” the Jesuit leader said. He argued that barriers are also useless, since desperate immigrants find ways to enter countries despite security measures—“there are so many holes in any wall you put up.”
Father Sosa went on to tell ANSA that “trying to identify Islam with terrorism is madness.”
References:
-
Posted by: skall391825 -
Today 6:26 PM ET USA
"Father Sosa went on to tell ANSA that 'trying to identify Islam with terrorism is madness'.” Right, it's like trying to identify the Jesuits with homosexualism. But then....
-
Posted by: Jim Hanink -
Today 6:13 PM ET USA
The superior general may well be right. Yet on matters of this sort there might also be room for further discernment.