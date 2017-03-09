Catholic World News

Sisters continue protesting sale of convent to Katy Perry

The aging women religious who are locked in a legal battle with entertainer Katy Perry over the sale of their convent property have lashed out at the entertainer for her apparent involvement with witchcraft.

The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, whose convent in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles is the focus of the dispute, have strongly objected to the sale of the building to Katy Perry. Now they have told London’s Daily Mail that Perry took part in a “Witch Walk” in Salem, Massachusetts,

The Los Angeles archdiocese reached an agreement to sell the building to Perry after a 2015 court ruling that annulled a previous sale by the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The court ruled that the earlier sale was invalid, because Archbishop Jose Gomez had legal control over the property. The Sister argue that the court’s ruling was based on a faulty interpretation of a Vatican document. The case is still in California courts.

Sister Rita Callanan said that she would “not be very happy at all” if the sale to Perry is completed. “I gave a lot of things from the internet to show the archdiocese what kind of woman she was,” she disclosed. “Some of the things she does are disgusting.”

The Sisters want to control the proceeds of the sale to cover their retirement costs; and because they object to selling the property to Katy Perry.

