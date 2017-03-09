Catholic World News

Guam archdiocese sets up $1-million fund for abuse victims

March 09, 2017

The Archdiocese of Agana, Guam, has set up a $1-million fund to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

The fund was established after 24 people filed suit against the archdiocese, saying that they had been abused by clerics. These charges led to the removal of Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who is himself faced with several counts of abuse and now faces a canonical trial.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes, who was appointed last year to take over leadership responsibilities from Archbishop Apuron, told a press conference that the funds would be made available as soon as the archdiocese could finalize the process of administration. He said that abuse victims could approach the administrator in confidence to receive a settlement.

