Catholic World News

Papal nuncio in Ireland transferred to Albania

March 09, 2017

Archbishop Charles Brown, the American prelate who was appointed by Pope Francis as apostolic nuncio to Ireland in 2012, has received a new assignment as nuncio to Albania.

Archbishop Brown, who had worked with then-Cardinal Ratzinger in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, represented the Holy See in Ireland during a period of turmoil within the Church there. He helped to guide a transformation of the Irish hierarchy, being involved in the appointment of 11 new bishops, and saw the reopening of Ireland’s embassy to the Holy See in 2014 after a breakdown in diplomatic ties. But he drew also angry criticism from radical priests, who objected to the archbishop’s strong defense of traditional Church teaching.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!