Pope praises Cardinal Burke as a lawyer, criticizes fundamentalists
March 09, 2017
Pope Francis said that he does not see Cardinal Raymond Burke as an adversary, in an interview appearing in the German journal Die Zeit.
In the interview, which was recorded before he began his Lenten Retreat, the Pope said that Cardinal Burke remains the patron of the Knights of Malta, although the Pontiff saw the need to appoint another prelate to preside over the spiritual renewal of the order. He said that the American cardinal had encountered problems within the Knights of Malta that he was unable to resolve.
However, Pope Francis rejected the idea that Cardinal Burke had been sent to Guam as a form of punishment. That trip, he said, was connected with his work for a Vatican tribunal investigating charges against Arcbishop Anthony Apuron. “For that I’m very grateful to him; he’s an excellent lawyer,” the Pope said.
The Holy Father did tell Die Zeit that he sees a problem with “fundamentalist Catholics.” He remarked that when the self-assurance of these Catholics reminds him of St. Peter’s insistence that he would never deny Jesus. When he reads the Gospel account of how Jesus tells Peter that he will deny Him three times, the Pope said, “it makes me think of so many fundamentalist Catholics.”
References:
- Pope Francis: ‘I do not see Cardinal Burke as an enemy’ (Crux)
- Pope Francis Expresses Openness to Ordaining Married Men in Some Cases (National Catholic Register)
- Pope speaks on priestly celibacy, populism in new interview (CWN, 3/8)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Mike in Toronto -
Today 6:50 PM ET USA
Funny, isn't it, how some people will quote Jesus, while others will quote Ronald Reagan...
-
Posted by: ALC -
Today 4:07 PM ET USA
As Ronald Reagan would say, "There you go again!" Does he always have to criticize and name call people in the Church he disagrees with?