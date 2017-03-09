Catholic World News

Arson at church in Jerusalem

March 09, 2017

A man broke into the Russian Orthodox chapel of the Ascension in Jerusalem and started a fire, causing soot damage.

The Times of Israel reported that Israeli police detained a suspect and that the attack was not motivated not by religion, but by an undescribed “local dispute.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.