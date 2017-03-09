Catholic World News

Arson at church in Jerusalem

March 09, 2017

A man broke into the Russian Orthodox chapel of the Ascension in Jerusalem and started a fire, causing soot damage.

The Times of Israel reported that Israeli police detained a suspect and that the attack was not motivated not by religion, but by an undescribed “local dispute.”

