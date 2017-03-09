Catholic World News

Wyoming judge censured for same-sex marriage refusal

March 09, 2017

In a 3-2 decision, the Wyoming Supreme Court has censured a judge who declined to officiate at same-sex civil marriages because of her faith.

Judge Ruth Neely, a member of the Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod), was willing to refer same-sex couples to other judges for civil marriage.

“We find that Judge Neely’s misconduct warrants a public censure,” the court ruled. “We further find that Judge Neely must perform her judicial functions, including performing marriages, with impartiality. She must either commit to performing marriages regardless of the couple’s sexual orientation, or cease performing all marriage ceremonies.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!