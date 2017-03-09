Catholic World News

USCCB: prelates weigh in on health care reform

March 09, 2017

Four prelates who chairs committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have urged members of Congress to consider five moral criteria as they debate health care policy in the weeks ahead.

The criteria are “respect for life and dignity,” “honoring conscience rights,” “access for all,” “truly affordable,” and “comprehensive and high-quality.”“

The Bishops of the United States continue to reject the inclusion of abortion as part of a national health care benefit,” the prelates stated. “No health care reform plan should compel us or others to pay for the destruction of human life, whether through government funding or mandatory coverage of abortion.”

The bishops emphasized:

A repeal of key provisions of the Affordable Care Act ought not be undertaken without the concurrent passage of a replacement plan that ensures access to adequate health care for the millions of people who now rely upon it for their wellbeing … Any modification of the Medicaid system as part of health care reform should prioritize improvement and access to quality care over cost savings.

