Catholic World News

Irish nun attacked in Philippines

March 09, 2017

Sister Kathleen Melia, an Irish Columban sister, was attacked by a masked man in Midsalip on the Philippine island of Mindanao.

The 70-year-old sister, who required surgery, has served there since 1983.

“She has been working in that area for over 30 years with the indigenous populations and she was very close to the people there,” said another Columban sister.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!