Kenya prelate warns against election violence

March 09, 2017

A Kenyan prelate has urged Catholic youth not to have no part in any violence in the months preceding the August national election.

Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth of Kisumu also warned against prejudice against members of other tribes.

“You have a lot of energy which can be geared towards the development of the Catholic faith as well as assisting those who are in need—especially the sick, aged and those who are physically challenged—instead of being influenced to cause violence,” he said on March 5.

