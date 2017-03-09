Catholic World News

Papal prayer intentions for 2018

March 09, 2017

The Apostleship of Prayer has announced the Pope’s prayer intentions for 2018.

The monthly intentions, approved by Pope Francis on February 13 and released in March, alternate between evangelization intentions and universal intentions.

