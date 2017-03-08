Catholic World News

South Sudan: bishop says president’s call for day of prayer is politically motivated ‘mockery’

March 08, 2017

A bishop in South Sudan has rejected President Salva Kiir’s call for a national day of prayer for peace, saying that the gesture is a “mockery.”

“I have been praying for South Sudan every day,” said Bishop Santo Loku Pio Doggale, an auxiliary of the Juba diocese. But he vowed that he would not join in the president’s intiative because it would be “a political prayer.”

President Kiir called for a national day of prayer on March 10, in response to the escalating bloodshed between his supporters and those of his former deputy, Riek Marchar.

