Catholic World News

Over 1 million demonstrate against gender ideology in Peru

March 08, 2017

More than 1 million people joined in March 4 demonstrations against the introduction of gender ideology in Peru’s public schools.

The organizers of the “Don’t Mess with My Children” demonstrations said that 1.5 people participated in events staged at different locations across the country. The campaign was organized in reaction to the bid to introduce gender ideology to the naton’s schools. The Peruvian bishops have urged the government to remove the gender-ideology component from the proposed national curriculum.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!