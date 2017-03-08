Catholic World News

‘Nuns on the Bus’ leader assails Church’s male hierarchy

March 08, 2017

Speaking at a conference at the Vatican, Sister Simone Campbell of “Nuns on the Bus” assailed the male hierarchy of the Catholic Church.

“It is about male power and male image, not people’s stories,” said Sister Campbell. “The real trouble is they have defined their power as spiritual leadership and they don’t have a clue about spiritual life.”

The conference at which the American sister was speaking was focused on the contributions that women make to world peace. The conference was timed for the International Women’s Day, March 8, and organized jointly by the Jesuit Refugee Services and the Fidel Gotz Foundation, an institution based in Liechtenstein.

