Vatican supports equality for women in military service, envoy tells OSCE

March 08, 2017

The Vatican’s representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has endorsed the principle of equality for women in military service.

Speaking to an OSCE forum on March 8, Msgr. Janusz Urbanczyk said: “The Holy See fully supports the political, economic, socal, and cultural participation of women alongside men and on the same level as men. This obviously includes the just participation of women in the armed forces...”

However, Msgr. Urbanczyk continued, equality for women in military service should not be reduced to a matter of filling quotas. He said that the military world should appreciate what Pope Francis called the “feminine genius,” which would contribute to the effort to make peace. Citing the Pontiff’s words, he said that the feminine genius is evident in “encouraging others to promote sensitivity, understanding, and dialouge in settling conflicts big and small, in healing wounds, in nurturing all life at every level of society, and in embodying mercy and tenderness which bring reconciliation and unity.”

