Catholic World News

Women’s consultation group created within pontifical council

March 08, 2017

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, has created a 37-member women’s consultation group as a permanent body within the pontifical council.

The pontifical council explained:

Pope Francis has often emphasized the need to listen to women and find space for a responsible collaboration in daily life at all levels … Members include followers of different religions and non-believers and they offer a women’s perspective on the Dicastery’s activities. They participate by offering advice and opinions. In some circumstances, at the explicit invitation of the cardinal President, they also offer proposals and carry out actions for the Pontifical Council for Culture.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!