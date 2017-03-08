Women’s consultation group created within pontifical council
March 08, 2017
Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, has created a 37-member women’s consultation group as a permanent body within the pontifical council.
The pontifical council explained:
Pope Francis has often emphasized the need to listen to women and find space for a responsible collaboration in daily life at all levels … Members include followers of different religions and non-believers and they offer a women’s perspective on the Dicastery’s activities. They participate by offering advice and opinions. In some circumstances, at the explicit invitation of the cardinal President, they also offer proposals and carry out actions for the Pontifical Council for Culture.
References:
- “Meeting point” for journalists to present the Women’s Consultation Group, permanent body within the Pontifical Council for Culture, 07.03.2017
- Permanent Women's Consultation Group of the Pontifical Council for Culture
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!